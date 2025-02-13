Home > Latest News > Apple TV+ Comes To Android Users

Apple TV+ Comes To Android Users

By | 13 Feb 2025

Apple wants to build subscribers by making its Apple TV+ subscription app available on Android phones.

The Cupertino-headquartered tech giant has chosen a wider distribution on a competitor’s platform with the likelihood of a subscriber boost ahead of retaining the bespoke Apple TV+ brand on Apple devices and selected third party platforms, reports Bloomberg.

Apple will also allow Android users to access Major League Soccer in the US.

The move, however, isn’t unprecedented. Amazon added Apple TV+ to its channel store in October last year.

It comes as Apple faces an antitrust lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice. It claims the company has made it harder for consumers to switch software and hardware and that it has sought to build a monopoly.

How this lawsuit plays out under the new Trump administration is not clear at this time.

A US House judiciary subcommittee last year looked at the possibility of barring Apple from installing its own apps on Apple devices in the US.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
