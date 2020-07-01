HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > Apple TV App On LG Gains Native Dolby Atmos

Apple TV App On LG Gains Native Dolby Atmos

By | 1 Jul 2020
, ,

Owners of newer model LG smart TVs will soon no longer require an Apple TV 4K to stream Dolby Atmos titles, following a new update which deployed native support.

First spotted by 9to5Mac. an Apple TV app update has rolled-out onto later model LG TVs, bringing native Atmos compatibility on-board.

The update has enabled the television’s Apple TV app to natively decode the Dolby surround sound audio format.

LG smart TV owners previously required an Apple TV 4K streamer to play Dolby Atmos titles from the Apple TV+ catalogue.

The Apple TV+ streaming service is known for a wide suite of 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos content.

The news is set to make LG smart TVs among the first to support Dolby Atmos via the new Apple TV app.

Whilst it remains to be seen exactly which LG smart TVs will benefit from the new update, commentators predict it will at least apply to newer models which support the current Apple TV app (e.g. LG OLED series (2020, 2019).

The Apple TV app is set to roll-out to Sony and Vizio TVs later this year, with similar compatibility expected.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , ,
You may also like
LG’s New LED Signage Solution Coming To Oz
LG Unveil ‘Self-Cleaning’ Earbuds With Meridian Sound
$300 Bonus Cashback On LG French Door Fridges
realme Ramp Up Smart Home Hub: Smart TV & More
LG Wins Intellectual Property Lawsuit Against Beko
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Caldostile D Ceramic Fan Heater Review: Compact & Powerful
Air Conditioning And Heating Appliances Latest News
/
July 1, 2020
/
Google Will No Longer Automatically Store Photos
Google Latest News
/
July 1, 2020
/
Telstra, Optus & TPG Ignore Major Security Threats Despite Two Suppliers Banned In The USA
5G Communication Industry
/
July 1, 2020
/
Retailer Strips Black Lives Matter Merchandise From Online Store
Distribution Industry Latest News
/
July 1, 2020
/
As PM Invests Billions To Keep Chinese Out, RealMe Launches New Chinese Smartphone
Brands Communication Industry
/
June 30, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Caldostile D Ceramic Fan Heater Review: Compact & Powerful
Air Conditioning And Heating Appliances Latest News
/
July 1, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
We reviewed the Italian designed Caldostile D ceramic fan heater from Olimpia Splendid, and were impressed with how powerful it...
Read More