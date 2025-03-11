Apple is preparing to roll out one of the most significant software overhauls in its history, with iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 set to deliver a major transformation to the interface of the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

The updates are expected to be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the revamp will modernise icons, menus, apps, windows and system buttons. The design direction is reportedly inspired by Apple’s Vision Pro headset, with elements such as circular app icons, translucent panel and enhanced depth effects making their way to traditional Apple devices.

The iPhone’s redesign is being touted as the biggest interface update since iOS 7 in 2013, while macOS 16 will see its most substantial overhaul since the introduction of Big Sur in 2020.

While Apple is refining its operating systems to feel more consistent, it is not merging them into a single platform – a route some competitors have taken. Apple believes keeping macOS and iPadOS distinct allows each platform to retain its strengths while encouraging users to own multiple Apple devices.

The timing of this redesign is critical for Apple as it looks to reignite consumer interest following a recent slowdown in sales. The company’s flagship iPhone saw an unexpected dip in sales over the last holiday season.

The overhaul has reportedly become a major focus for Apple’s software engineering and user interface teams, led by Alan Dye, Apple’s head of human interface design. Dye, who played a key role in designing the Apple Watch and iOS 7, now oversees a team of over 300 designers shaping the look and feel of Apple’s software.

Apple’s software updates often spark debate among users, with past redesigns – such as the iOS 7 aesthetic shift – initially met with criticism before becoming industry standards. With over 2 billion active Apple devices worldwide, the stakes for this transformation are high.