HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple To Replace ‘Pro Max’ With ‘Ultra’ For iPhone 15 Range

Apple To Replace ‘Pro Max’ With ‘Ultra’ For iPhone 15 Range

By | 26 Sep 2022

Apple is set to replace the ‘Pro Max’ model of iPhone with the ‘Ultra’, according to a new report.

As revealed by Bloomberg’s resident Apple expert Mark Gurman, the company’s biggest and priciest smartphone next year is expected to be the iPhone 15 Ultra.

This year’s range saw the ‘Plus’ branding make a return, whilst the ‘Ultra’ has debuted with the latest Apple Watch lineup, meaning having it feature on their iPhone range would make sense.

The name change is just the tip of the iceberg for next year’s iPhone range however, which is expected to get the biggest design overhaul since the 2019 iPhone 12.

As Gurman points out, iPhone’s have been following a “three-year redesign cycle” since 2016.

“Apple retained the iPhone 6’s look through the iPhone 8. The iPhone X’s design was kept through the iPhone 11, and the iPhone 12’s form factor stuck around through the iPhone 14,” says Gurman.

There are obvious exceptions to this rule that mark a slow evolution, with the camera module looking aesthetically the same from the iPhone 11 until now, but it does indicate that the iPhone is due for a major design change.

With the new design, Gurman expects a move to USB-C charging following the EU passing legislation that would require all smartphones from 2024 onwards to feature the port, as well as several other “bigger changes”.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Firefox Creator Slams Big Tech’s Browser Practices
LG Mobile Parts Arm Looks To Break Apple Reliance
Apple’s Chinese Chip Deal Prompts National Security Concerns
Apple Music Replaces Pepsi As Super Bowl Halftime Show Sponsor
REVIEW: Don’t Buy The iPhone 14 Just Yet, Motorola Wins Out With The Edge 30 Ultra
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Firefox Creator Slams Big Tech’s Browser Practices
Latest News
/
September 26, 2022
/
Slater And Gordon Prepare Optus Class Action
Latest News
/
September 26, 2022
/
Local Retailers Taking FIFA/PS5 Bundle Pre-Orders
Latest News
/
September 26, 2022
/
Bunnings Launches Afterpay For In-Store Purchases
Latest News
/
September 26, 2022
/
LG Mobile Parts Arm Looks To Break Apple Reliance
Latest News
/
September 26, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Firefox Creator Slams Big Tech’s Browser Practices
Latest News
/
September 26, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Mozilla, developer of the Firefox Internet browser, has slammed the working practices of Apple, Microsoft, and Google, saying they purposefully...
Read More