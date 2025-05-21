In a move that could benefit Australian retailers Apple is now looking at two major launch events for their iPhones with the twice a year move set to seriously disrupt global supply chains.

For retailers such as JB Hi Fi Harvey Norman and The Good Guys the move to twice a year promotion periods for new Apple devices is “benefical” claim observers.

What’s not known is if the move is a result of the disruption that Trumps new tariffs have had on the Company with suppliers such as Samsung BOE and LG Display now facing major disruptions to their traditional manufacturing processes.

ChannelNews understands that Apple plan to launch a new model twice a year starting in 2026 the move will be similar to what Samsung currently does with the traditional Galaxy S series devices launched early in the year and their foldables launched mid-year.

The move could have significant ramifications for the company’s production partners particularly Korean display and component suppliers claim analysts in Asia who were made aware of the move by manufacturers who have already presold manufacturing time to other brands.

Industry executives claim that Apple is expected to stagger the launch of the iPhone 18 series, departing from its traditional September unveiling. Under the new schedule.

Value models that will compete with Motorola and Samsung offerings will be released in the first half of the year, followed by premium models later.

The potential change is expected to affect display suppliers such as Samsung Display, LG Display, and China’s BOE, who currently provide OLED panels for Apple’s devices.

If specifications between the two release waves differ, it could reshape supplier competition and influence production cycles.

Observers have told the Korean Herald that “By spreading out the launch schedule, Apple gains greater flexibility in managing suppliers and adjusting order volumes,”.

“This could also allow for new supplier partnerships and a restructuring of the supply chain.”

While suppliers may face logistical challenges in adapting to the revised timeline, some analysts suggest the shift could stabilize production utilization rates and yield management throughout the year.

The introduction of Apple’s rumoured first foldable iPhone and a new slim model in late 2026 may also help maintain demand for high-end OLED panels.

Industry experts believe that moving to a biannual launch cycle could ease financial volatility for display manufacturers. “Apple is not reducing the number of models—it’s expanding its lineup and adjusting release timing,” said an analyst at a local brokerage. “This could smooth out seasonal earnings fluctuations in the display sector.”

The change is expected to impact other key suppliers as well, including LG Innotek and Samsung Electro-Mechanics, which provide camera modules and advanced components for iPhones. These firms may need to overhaul their supply planning and inventory strategies, moving away from the traditional concentration of production in the second quarter ahead of Apple’s September launch.

“If Apple moves forward with this plan, it will go beyond a marketing strategy—it will be a fundamental shift in supply chain operations,” a source familiar with the matter said. “The longstanding revenue concentration in the third quarter may no longer hold as early as next year.” insiders are claiming.