HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple To Launch New MacBook Pros Tonight

Apple To Launch New MacBook Pros Tonight

By | 18 Oct 2021

Apple will hold a launch event tonight.

At the event, the tech giant is expected to launch a number of products. 

Apple fans can expect a new range of MacBook Pro, Mac mini desktop and a third generation of Air Pods being launched overnight.

The new MacBook Pros would be unveiled tonight and is expected to come with a more powerful version of its home-grown silicon processor, the M1x. 

The new MacBook are expected to be slightly larger and are tipped to come in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes.

The new laptops will also have mini-LED displays and sport 1080p cameras housed in a hard-to-see “notch”.

The latest laptop would not have any Face-ID, touch-ID fingerprint recognition and replaced with biometric authentication.

Configurations for new Pro will come as big as 32GB of memory and 4 terabytes of storage.

The new MacBooks will have smaller bezels (screen frames), with base models starting at 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage.

The event kicks off at 4am AEDT tomorrow.

 

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Global Smartphone Market Shrinks Further, Xmas Shortages Expected
Apple’s Attempt To Target Child Abuse Invades Privacy
ACCC Seeks New Powers To Curb Tech Sector
AirPods To Be Used As Hearing Aids, Health Devices
Apple Event To Launch MacBook Pro Revamp, Maybe AirPods 3
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Squid Game Set To Generate $1.2 Billion For Netflix
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Coolest Thing We’ve Seen Today
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
LIFX Light Bulb Losses Blow Out By $5.8M Miss 100% Growth In Demand
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
LIFX Launches New Version Of Recalled Smart Switch
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
Flex Your Green Thumb With LG’s Home Aquafarming System
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Squid Game Set To Generate $1.2 Billion For Netflix
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
According to internal documents, South Korean Netflix smash Squid Game will generate the company $1.2 billion. Making that number even...
Read More