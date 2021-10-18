Apple will hold a launch event tonight.

At the event, the tech giant is expected to launch a number of products.

Apple fans can expect a new range of MacBook Pro, Mac mini desktop and a third generation of Air Pods being launched overnight.

The new MacBook Pros would be unveiled tonight and is expected to come with a more powerful version of its home-grown silicon processor, the M1x.

The new MacBook are expected to be slightly larger and are tipped to come in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes.

The new laptops will also have mini-LED displays and sport 1080p cameras housed in a hard-to-see “notch”.

The latest laptop would not have any Face-ID, touch-ID fingerprint recognition and replaced with biometric authentication.

Configurations for new Pro will come as big as 32GB of memory and 4 terabytes of storage.

The new MacBooks will have smaller bezels (screen frames), with base models starting at 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage.

The event kicks off at 4am AEDT tomorrow.