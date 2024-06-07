Apple will reportedly debut a new app as soon as next week called Passwords.

The app developed by Apple itself aims to make it easier for customers to log in to websites and software, reported Bloomberg.

The app features a list of user logins and splits details into different categories, such as accounts, Wi-Fi networks and Passkeys.

Like other password managers, the data can be auto-filled into websites and apps when a user goes to log in.

The new app will be powered by the iCloud Keychain, an existing Apple service that can sync passwords and account information between different devices.

This capability was previously hidden inside the company’s settings app or presented when a user logs in to a website.

By turning the feature into a dedicated app, Apple is not only making the process of storing and finding passwords on its devices more intuitive, but it is also trying to get more people to use secure passwords and bolster the privacy of its devices.

The new app is coming as part of its upcoming iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS 15 – the next major versions of its iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems respectively.

The software will also work on the Vision Pro headset and Windows computers.

The software, which can generate passwords and keep track of them, is expected to be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10.

Additionally, Apple’s decision to introduce its own Passwords app is also to tackle competition from third-party software providers in the space such as 1Password and LastPass. Apple will allow users to import passwords from rival services.

The app can also support verification codes and serve as an authentication app similar to Google Authenticator.

Last December, Apple published an independent study conducted by Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Dr. Stuart Madnick that found that the total number of data breaches more than tripled between 2013 and 2022 – exposing 2.6 billion personal records in the previous two years alone – and continued to deteriorate in 2023.