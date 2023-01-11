Apple is planning to start using its own custom displays in mobile devices as early as 2024.

This comes as part of a sweeping change to replace Apple’s supplies with homegrown parts which will also reduce its reliance on tech partners like Samsung and LG.

The screens upgrade the current OLED standard to a technology called microLED which will be brought to other devices such as the iPhone.

The tech giant has dropped Intel Corp. chips in its Mac computers in favor of in-house designs and plans to do the same with the key wireless components in its iPhones.

It is also developing in-house modems to replace the ones it currently sources from Qualcomm, as reported yesterday by ChannelNews.

Apple’s project is being led by Wei Chen, who runs Apple’s display technology group within Johny Srouji’s Hardware Technologies division. The company has begun testing the microLED displays on an update to the Apple Watch Ultra, its latest high-end sports watch.

There are also some rumours claiming that Apple’s first microLED watch might launch in 2025, according to information shared by display analyst Ross Young.

We’re keen to see which other Apple devices hits the market with their in-house screens.