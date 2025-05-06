Apple has filed an appeal to challenge a U.S. judge’s ruling that found the tech giant in contempt of court and ordered it to open its App Store to more competition.

In a court notice on Monday, Apple confirmed it will seek review from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals over the April 30 decision by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

The ruling stemmed from the ongoing antitrust dispute with Fortnite maker Epic Games and accused Apple of wilfully violating a 2021 injunction aimed at loosening its control over in-app payments.

Judge Gonzalez Rogers determined that Apple had deliberately tried to maintain a multibillion-dollar revenue stream by obstructing developers from steering consumers toward alternative, potentially cheaper payment methods.

She also referred Apple and a company executive to federal prosecutors for possible criminal contempt.

“Apple sought to maintain a revenue stream worth billions in direct defiance of this court’s injunction,” Gonzalez Rogers said, while rejecting Apple’s request to pause the order.

She accused the company of intentionally delaying compliance and misleading the court.

As part of the ruling, the judge prohibited Apple from using deterrent “scare screens” that warn users when opting for non-Apple payment options and ordered an end to practices that sidestepped the original injunction, including a controversial 27% fee imposed on developers for out-of-store transactions.

Neither Apple nor Epic Games has publicly commented on the appeal.