After unveiling their first Macs with the new M3 chips as recently as five months ago, Apple is already reported to be considering introducing M4-powered Macs as quickly as this year itself.

The in-house M4 chips are expected to compete with the AI capabilities that some of its peers are poised to introduce imminently.

As ChannelNews reported recently, rival Microsoft will be holding an event on the morning of May 20 where CEO Satya Nadella will discuss the company’s “AI vision across hardware and software.” The event will unveil the tech giant’s vision for “AI PCs”. Microsoft believes that a new set of ARM-powered Windows laptops will beat Apple’s M3-powered MacBook Air both in CPU performance as well as AI-accelerated tasks.

The rapid introduction of the new M4 Chips is also Apple’s attempt to boost Mac sales which fell 27 per cent in the last fiscal year ended September.

Bloomberg reports that current plans – subject to change – will be introduced into a range of computers towards the end of this year and early 2025. The M4 chips will be introduced into iMacs, a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, a high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and Mac minis — all with M4 chips.

Next year, Apple will introduce the M4 into its 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, the Mac Studio, and the Mac Pro.

While Microsoft is revealing its AI PC strategy in May, Apple is expected to do the same at its Developers Conference in June.

The M4 chip line includes an entry-level version called Donan, as well as a more powerful version referred to as Brava and also a top-version codenamed Hidra.

Donan chips will make their way to the entry-level MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Airs and a low-end version of the Mac mini. The Brava chips will be inserted into the high-end MacBook Pros and a more expensive version of the Mac mini. For the Mac Studio, Apple is testing versions with both an upgraded M3 chip and a version of the Brava too.

The highest-end Apple desktop, the Mac Pro, is set to get the new Hidra chip. The Mac Pro remains the lower-selling model in the company’s computer lineup, but it has a vocal fan base. After some customers complained about the specifications of Apple’s in-house chips, the company is looking to beef up that machine next year.