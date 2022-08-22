Despite previous leaks and rumors suggesting the company would drop the model from their lineup, it looks like Apple will release an iPhone 14 Mini.

Known tipster and leaker Evan Blass has sourced information from top retail channel partners of Apple in the Asia-Pacific region, who have said that the US tech giant will be launching four iPhones and three iPads.

The four iPhones being released are the iPhone 14 Mini, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Due to low sales numbers of the iPhone 13 Mini, Apple was expected to drop the mini from the lineup, and instead introduce an iPhone 14 Max. However, Apple’s smaller iPhone looks to be hanging around.

While specs have not been confirmed, previous rumors suggested that Apple would be splitting the iPhone 14 range in half with the fitted processors, where only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max getting the new A16 Bionic.

The iPhone 14 and the now non-existant iPhone 14 Max would get the previous generations A15 Bionic chip. It is unknown what processor will be featured in the 14 Mini.

Apple’s iPad range, which will includes the iPad 10.2 (10th Generation), iPad Pro 12.9 (6th Generation) and the iPad Pro 11 (4th Generation), was not expected to be ready for the September event. The range was expected to be revealed at a separate event in October.

The iPad Pro’s are expected to feature the brand new M2 chip and mini-led displays, making them the first to do so. The standard iPad however looks to be getting a redesign, ditching the home button for much thinner bezels like the iPad Air and iPad Pro.