Apple is reportedly gearing up to release its first smart home hub with a display by the end of this year, marking its first major entry into the smart screen space.

The device, described by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman as “a smart home display, sized like a small iPad”, has been delayed multiple times but is now considered a “major priority” for the company.

The HomePod-style device will reportedly feature a 7-inch touchscreen and run on Apple’s new homeOS, a platform designed for smart home control.

It is also expected to include a front-facing camera for FaceTime calls, access to apps like Calendar and Notes, and support for Apple Intelligence, the company’s evolving suite of AI features.

Originally tipped for release in 2024, the smart display has been pushed back due to delays in Apple’s Siri overhaul – a necessary update as the company races to keep up with voice assistants from Google and Amazon, and AI-powered challengers like ChatGPT.

Despite the uncertainty, Gurman suggests Apple could ship the device by the end of 2025 “at the earliest,” although it’s still “up in the air.”

Reports also hint that Apple has stripped back some features to meet its internal deadlines.

The move could finally give Apple a competitor to the Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show – two dominant players in the smart display space.

A more advanced version of Apple’s device is also in development. Featuring a robotic arm to track users during video calls and interactions, this premium model isn’t expected to launch for another year or two.