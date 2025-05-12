Home > Latest News > Apple Teases Bold 2027 iPhone Redesign and Wi-Fi Access Fix Across Devices

Apple Teases Bold 2027 iPhone Redesign and Wi-Fi Access Fix Across Devices

By | 12 May 2025

Apple is reportedly planning a major overhaul to the iPhone and user connectivity experience by 2027, marking the device’s 20th anniversary with groundbreaking design changes and long-awaited usability improvements.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, one of the standout releases could be a “mostly glass, curved iPhone” with no display cutouts, enabling a true edge-to-edge screen.

This follows other leaks suggesting Apple is developing under-display Face ID and camera technology.

While the exact nature of the design remains unclear, Apple patents describing a continuous loop of glass around the phone offer clues.

The redesign would accompany a wider slate of new devices, including a foldable iPhone, smart glasses, camera-equipped AirPods, and a home robot with a built-in AI assistant.

Alongside hardware changes, Apple is also addressing a longstanding digital frustration: inconsistent Wi-Fi login experiences across devices.

A new system, expected to debut with iOS 19 later this year, will allow users to complete a captive Wi-Fi registration on one Apple device and have the login credentials sync automatically to others, including iPads and Macs.

This means users will no longer need to re-enter email addresses or OTPs repeatedly when connecting at hotels, cafes, or libraries.

The feature leverages Apple’s existing cross-device ecosystem and is expected to be revealed at WWDC in June.

It joins a suite of productivity tools such as Handoff and Universal Clipboard, aiming to reduce friction in daily connectivity and workflow.

Both announcements signal Apple’s dual commitment to pushing the boundaries of product design while refining the user experience across its growing ecosystem.



