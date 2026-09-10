Apple Inc. has officially entered the foldable smartphone arena, unveiling its first-generation folding device, the iPhone Duo, a full seven years after Samsung launched the category. The long-anticipated handset, revealed at a company event on Tuesday, carries a premium price tag of A$3,499 for the base model – positioning it squarely at the top of Apple’s iPhone lineup.

Newly appointed CEO John Ternus took a swipe at rival foldables, dismissing competing designs as “two phones awkwardly stuck together.” Yet Apple’s debut comes with an irony the company did not address: Samsung, its chief rival, manufactures critical components of the iPhone, including the very display technology that enables the Duo’s folding form factor.

The iPhone Duo unfolds to a 7.6-inch main display (19.3 centimetres) and features a 5.4-inch external screen when closed – dimensions that closely mirror Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8, which offers 5.5-inch and 7.7-inch panels. However, Apple distinguished its device with rounded external corners, which officials said make the phone “more inviting to open.” The front screen is 90 percent the size of an iPhone 18 Pro display, while the interior screen is 80 percent larger.

Notably absent from Apple’s launch is a larger foldable variant to rival Samsung’s premium Fold 8 Ultra. Samsung, meanwhile, has spent nearly seven years refining hinges, screens, and software across multiple generations, while Chinese manufacturers including Oppo, Honor, and Xiaomi have already established a stronghold in the critical Chinese market.

Despite its late entry, Apple has positioned the Duo to compete aggressively. The device features an under-display camera on its inner screen – a technology Samsung reportedly experimented with and then abandoned. Apple also plans to offer stylus support, though industry observers note that could increase both the device’s weight and price.

The Duo’s software mirrors many multitasking capabilities found on Android foldables, including split-screen app functionality and drag-and-drop between applications. Apple has reorganised controls to accommodate the device’s shorter, wider front screen, placing key commands on the right side rather than the bottom.

Preorders for the iPhone Duo open October 16, with general availability scheduled for October 23. Pricing ranges from A$3,499 for the 256GB model to A$5,899 for the top-tier 2TB version.

Australian retailers JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman have welcomed the launch, with trade observers suggesting the device’s novelty is likely to drive foot traffic into stores.

The announcement follows a week of extensive leaks, with multiple accessory suppliers showcasing covers and packaging at IFA 2026 in Berlin. Apple shares closed little changed in New York trading at $315.34.