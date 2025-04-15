Apple has reclaimed the global smartphone top spot after ramping up iPhone shipments by 10% in Q1 in a move aimed at dodging looming tariffs from the US government.

According to figures from IDC, Apple shipped 57.9 million iPhones globally from January to March, up from 52.6 million in the same quarter last year.

But rather than a sudden spike in consumer demand, industry analysts say the boost was driven by Apple stockpiling ahead of US trade tariffs on Chinese-made goods.

The Trump administration had threatened to slap tariffs as high as 145% on tech imports from China, where most iPhones are assembled, prompting Apple to flood US channels with inventory before the levies could take effect.

“This supply-side surge, aimed at mitigating potential cost increases and disruptions, effectively inflated Q1 shipment figures beyond levels anticipated based on underlying consumer demand,” IDC said.

According to IDC, the global smartphone market grew 1.5% year-on-year in Q1 as vendors rushed to ship devices ahead of possible US tariffs on Chinese imports. Despite the market showing

“resilience”, it said ongoing trade tensions and tariff volatility remain a “major concern” for the year ahead.

Counterpoint Research also confirmed Apple’s lead in global smartphone sales, citing the company’s strong performance in emerging markets like India and Japan, alongside the launch of the iPhone 16e.

Apple held 19% of the global smartphone market, just ahead of Samsung’s 18%, despite flat or declining sales in the US, Europe, and China.

Counterpoint noted that Apple’s strong showing in Q1 was also supported by resilient demand in markets less affected by economic headwinds, while sales in China were impacted by both local competition and a government subsidy program that excluded Pro iPhone models.

Apple’s strategic move to India also played a key role. The company now produces 20% of iPhones in India, and reportedly chartered flights to deliver hundreds of tonnes of handsets to the US, fast-tracking distribution while avoiding the bulk of China-related tariffs.

Despite the bump in shipments, Apple’s shares initially tumbled in early April on trade war fears but rebounded sharply – jumping as much as 7% – after Trump announced an exemption for consumer electronics late last week.

Across the broader smartphone landscape, the global market grew just 1.5% year-on-year to 305 million units.

Samsung narrowly retained the top spot by volume, shipping around 61 million units in Q1 for a 20% market share.

Xiaomi was the second-biggest gainer with a 2.5% increase in shipments, while Oppo posted the steepest decline, down 7%. Vivo also saw solid growth, with shipments rising 6.3% year-over-year.