Home > Latest News > Apple Takes Aim at Europe Over iPhone Porn App

Apple Takes Aim at Europe Over iPhone Porn App

By | 7 Feb 2025

A porn app that’s been made available on iPhones in Europe could add to ammunition in President Donald Trump’s plan to slap tariffs on the continent.

Apple has protested vigorously that it has had to allow the “Hot Tub” adult browser on iPhones in Europe because of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) which forces it to permit third-party app stores on its products.

The DMA is a major plank in Europe’s regulation of tech and seeks to stop, among other things, the marketing monopoly and resulting billions in commissions collected by Apple through its App Store.

Apple has taken exception to the Hot Tub app which is available through the new third-party app store, AltStore PAL.

It is between a rock and a hard place. European news services say Apple must certify apps that run on its iPhones even if they originate from third-party app stores.

Apple appears to have certified Hot Tub, even though it says it does not approve of the app’s content.

Apple says the EU’s DMA is exposing Europeans to content that would otherwise not be allowed in the App Store.

“This includes apps that distribute pornography, hate speech, or weapons; and apps that encourage the consumption of tobacco or vape products, alcohol, or legal drugs among adults.”

The mention of drugs, legal or otherwise, might prick the ears of Trump and technologist Elon Musk, given Trump’s waging of war against the synthetic opioid Fentanyl and its mentions in tariffs announced against Mexico, Canada and China.

It was already on the cards that the US might demand that Europe roll back some aspects of DMA regulation and the Digital Services Act, as part of any agreement to soften the threatened tariffs.

Make Europe Great Again Cap

A Make Europe Great Again Cap

Musk is already fuming at Europe’s move to impose tariffs on EVs made in China, given that Musk imports many of his cars into Europe from Tesla’s Shanghai factory.

He has been actively supporting Germany’s right wing Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) party ahead of the coming German election, and wants political reform in western Europe countries in general.

Musk’s hardline attitude to the European Commission would have wide support among the big tech companies in the US who for years have been fined in their millions for breaching law such as anti-trust regulation.

It should be said that users accessing porn on Apple iPhones is not new; you don’t need an app, it’s possible with a standard browser, and on Android devices you can circumvent app stores by simply side-loading apps.

Nevertheless, Apple and CEO Tim Cook might feel a sense of righteousness if Europe is forced to wind back some regulation in the face of tariffs, and for the Hot Tub to turn from tepid to cold.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Settles iPhone 7 ‘Loop Disease’ Lawsuit With US$350m Settlement
Apple Caught In the Middle Of International Tariff Wars
Flagship Phone Prices Soar As Midrange Devices Become Popular
Beats Drop Poem For Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch, Was It A Big Mistake
China Mulls An Apple Probe as Tariff War Festers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Hackers on computers wearing face masks. Image: Microsoft Copilot
Netgear Wants Urgent Upgrades Of Routers, Access Points
Latest News
/
February 7, 2025
/
Amazon Struggling To Cope With AI Demand
Latest News
/
February 7, 2025
/
EXCLUSIVE: Yamaha Responds To Rumours That They Are Set To Quit The AV Market
Latest News
/
February 7, 2025
/
Apple Settles iPhone 7 ‘Loop Disease’ Lawsuit With US$350m Settlement
Latest News
/
February 7, 2025
/
Apple Caught In the Middle Of International Tariff Wars
Latest News
/
February 7, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Hackers on computers wearing face masks. Image: Microsoft Copilot
Netgear Wants Urgent Upgrades Of Routers, Access Points
Latest News
/
February 7, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Netgear is imploring the owners of some of its devices to urgently upgrade the firmware to avoid two possible major...
Read More