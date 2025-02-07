A porn app that’s been made available on iPhones in Europe could add to ammunition in President Donald Trump’s plan to slap tariffs on the continent.

Apple has protested vigorously that it has had to allow the “Hot Tub” adult browser on iPhones in Europe because of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) which forces it to permit third-party app stores on its products.

The DMA is a major plank in Europe’s regulation of tech and seeks to stop, among other things, the marketing monopoly and resulting billions in commissions collected by Apple through its App Store.

Apple has taken exception to the Hot Tub app which is available through the new third-party app store, AltStore PAL.

It is between a rock and a hard place. European news services say Apple must certify apps that run on its iPhones even if they originate from third-party app stores.

Apple appears to have certified Hot Tub, even though it says it does not approve of the app’s content.

Apple says the EU’s DMA is exposing Europeans to content that would otherwise not be allowed in the App Store.

“This includes apps that distribute pornography, hate speech, or weapons; and apps that encourage the consumption of tobacco or vape products, alcohol, or legal drugs among adults.”

The mention of drugs, legal or otherwise, might prick the ears of Trump and technologist Elon Musk, given Trump’s waging of war against the synthetic opioid Fentanyl and its mentions in tariffs announced against Mexico, Canada and China.

It was already on the cards that the US might demand that Europe roll back some aspects of DMA regulation and the Digital Services Act, as part of any agreement to soften the threatened tariffs.

Musk is already fuming at Europe’s move to impose tariffs on EVs made in China, given that Musk imports many of his cars into Europe from Tesla’s Shanghai factory.

He has been actively supporting Germany’s right wing Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) party ahead of the coming German election, and wants political reform in western Europe countries in general.

Musk’s hardline attitude to the European Commission would have wide support among the big tech companies in the US who for years have been fined in their millions for breaching law such as anti-trust regulation.

It should be said that users accessing porn on Apple iPhones is not new; you don’t need an app, it’s possible with a standard browser, and on Android devices you can circumvent app stores by simply side-loading apps.

Nevertheless, Apple and CEO Tim Cook might feel a sense of righteousness if Europe is forced to wind back some regulation in the face of tariffs, and for the Hot Tub to turn from tepid to cold.