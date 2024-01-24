It was supposed to be one of the next big things from Apple, a car that would drive itself, the only problem is competition in the EV market with Apple now looking at a a basic EV vehicle that may or may not make it in 2028.

For more than a decade Apple has been dropping hints about the billions it was tipping into the development of an Apple car now as Chinese brands strip share from the European and US auto brands, Apple appears to be having second thoughts.

After previously envisioning a truly driverless car, the company is now working on an EV with more limited features, according to people with knowledge of the project and there’s no certainty that it will even be launched.

Apple is already talking about 2028 at the earliest according to insiders.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s secretive effort to create a car is one of the most ambitious endeavors in its history, and one of its more tumultuous.

Since it began taking shape in 2014, the project — codenamed Titan and T172 — has seen several bosses come and go.

There have been multiple rounds of layoffs, key changes in strategy and numerous delays.

In the USA the price of secondhand EV vehicles in particular Tesla vehicles have become a joke, as people struggle to find buyers and the cost of repairs are double the cost of a conventional vehicle.

The value of an average used Tesla has toppled more than $1,500 so far this month, according to a new report.

On Jan. 1, a used Tesla retailed for US$37,090, according to data from auto-shopping website CarGurus.

Just 20 days later, as of Jan. 21, the standard used Tesla runs for $35,554, marking a $1,536 decrease so far this month.

In comparison a petrol-powered car fell just $377.

According to sources Apple has struggled with how to approach such a product.

As of the end of 2022, was planning to release a car by 2026 with advanced self-driving features for highways.

Now, after finding it wouldn’t be able to complete such a vehicle in the foreseeable future, Apple is developing more basic driver-assistance features in line with the current Tesla.

The car will use what is known as a Level 2+ system, the people said. That’s a downgrade from previously planned Level 4 technology — and, before that, even more ambitious aims for a Level 5 system.

Internally, the shift is seen as a pivotal moment for Apple’s car: Either the company is finally able to deliver this product with reduced expectations or top executives may seriously reconsider the project’s existence, the people said.