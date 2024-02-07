HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Speculated To Strut Its Generative AI System In September

By | 7 Feb 2024

Apple may soon be showing off what it can do in the generative artificial intelligence space.

During Apple’s earnings call (Newsflash: iPhones are still selling well), Apple CEO Tim Cook announced to shareholders that Apple will make an AI announcement sometime in 2024.

“We continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort and we’re excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year,” Cook said.

It is speculated that June’s WWDC showcase will provide the platform for Apple to show off its latest software updates ahead of their consumer launch in September and may also choose to debut the updates alongside the iPhone 16 range in September.



