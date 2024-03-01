Apple shareholders have rejected a proposal that would require the company to disclose more information about it how it uses artificial intelligence in its business operations.

According to a report on MarketWatch, provided by Dow Jones, the proposal, which was brought by AFL-CIO Equity Index Funds, would have required the company to report on its use of AI in operations and to disclose any ethical guidelines adopted by the company.

The proposal was defeated at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

According to a report by Reuters, Apple plans to disclose more about its plans to put generative artificial intelligence to use later this year, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said during the annual shareholder meeting.

Cook said that Apple sees “incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we’re currently investing significantly in this area. We believe that will unlock transformative opportunities for users when it comes to productivity, problem solving and more.”