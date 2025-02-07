Apple users who suffered the impact of “Loop Disease” on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will receive a US$200-US$350 payout following a class action settlement.

“Loop Disease” isn’t a human disease. It’s the term for degraded audio in both call quality and when listening to music caused by users applying pressure on a specific part of the phone. That degrading of sound should not happen.

9to5mac reports the payments from a class action in the US District Court are set to roll out. Users typically will receive a US$250 payout. They may receive more – some US$350 if they went ahead and paid to have the issue repaired.

Others will get far more. There is a report that the attorneys who bought the case forward will receive the majority of the US$35 million settlement fund.

Apple has not admitted error or liability in this case.

Apple has been gradually settling a series of class actions.

This week, ChannelNews Australia reported on the settling of a US$20m class action involving Apple Watch users who experienced batteries swelling on early models.

In August last year Apple agreed to a US$50m for MacBook owners who experienced problems with butterfly keyboards.