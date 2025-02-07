Home > Latest News > Apple Settles iPhone 7 ‘Loop Disease’ Lawsuit With US$350m Settlement

Apple Settles iPhone 7 ‘Loop Disease’ Lawsuit With US$350m Settlement

By | 7 Feb 2025

Apple users who suffered the impact of “Loop Disease” on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will receive a US$200-US$350 payout following a class action settlement.

“Loop Disease” isn’t a human disease. It’s the term for degraded audio in both call quality and when listening to music caused by users applying pressure on a specific part of the phone. That degrading of sound should not happen.

9to5mac reports the payments from a class action in the US District Court are set to roll out. Users typically will receive a US$250 payout. They may receive more – some US$350 if they went ahead and paid to have the issue repaired.

Others will get far more. There is a report that the attorneys who bought the case forward will receive the majority of the US$35 million settlement fund.

Apple has not admitted error or liability in this case.

Apple has been gradually settling a series of class actions.

This week, ChannelNews Australia reported on the settling of a US$20m class action involving Apple Watch users who experienced batteries swelling on early models.

In August last year Apple agreed to a US$50m for MacBook owners who experienced problems with butterfly keyboards.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
