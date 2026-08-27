Apple has confirmed September 9 as the date for its next major product launch, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the company’s most significant iPhone events in years.

Scheduled to be held just eight days after new CEO John Ternus takes the helm from long-running chief executive Tim Cook, the Apple Park, California, event invitations carry the tagline “surprise and shine”. Ternus is scheduled to take over on September 1, with Cook moving into the role of executive chairman.

While Apple has not confirmed the products to be announced, industry reports point to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, alongside the company’s long-rumoured first foldable iPhone.

The much-talked-about foldable iPhone could be the biggest attraction of the event. And while Apple has yet to acknowledge the device publicly, reports suggest it will feature a book-style design that opens into a larger display that comes close to the size of a small tablet.

Expected to compete directly with established foldable smartphones from Samsung and others, analysts also say a foldable iPhone is more than just another addition to Apple’s product line. The premium device could help Apple push average selling prices higher and increase margins, while giving the company an entry into a growing new foldables segment.

Reports indicate the standard iPhone 18 is not expected to be part of the September launch, with Apple potentially moving its release to 2027. The September event looks instead set to focus on the Pro models, as well as the new foldable.

New Apple Watch models are also expected on the line up, including the Apple Watch Series 12 and a new Apple Watch Ultra, although these products are also not confirmed by the company. Software updates including iOS 27 are also expected to feature during the event.

The event will take place on September 10, Australian Eastern Standard Time and Apple is expected to livestream the presentation via its website, YouTube and the Apple TV app.