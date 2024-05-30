Apple has made an official announcement, revealing its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 is scheduled for June 10 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 3AM AEST (June 11).

It’s set to take place at the Apple Park campus in California, USA, and the remaining festivities will run through to June 14, online, free for developers to attend.

WWDC is generally a software-focused event, and there’s speculation Apple’s AI efforts will be revealed.

There’s also speculation a range of upcoming updates will be revealed, such as iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, macOS 15, and watchOS 11.

The company is also tipped to reveal the next operating system for its Apple Vision Pro headset, visionOS 2.

It’s also likely there will be some new hardware announcements, if last year’s is considered, where a range of new products were revealed, such as the Vision Pro and the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air.

In terms of iOS 18, there has been plenty of speculation that Apple could integrate Google’s Gemini AI with Siri and other iPhone apps.

The software is also tipped to allow users to place apps anywhere they want on the home screen grid, and will offer RCS support for Messages.

This year’s keynote event will be available on the Apple Developer app, the Apple website and YouTube.

Fifty winners of the company’s annual Swift Student Challenge have also been invited to attend WWDC in person.