Apple Set to Launch 45W MagSafe Charger Alongside iPhone 17

By | 6 Jun 2025

Apple is gearing up to release an upgraded MagSafe wireless charger supporting significantly faster charging speeds.

Recent regulatory filings spotted by 91Mobiles on Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC) website have revealed two new MagSafe charger models which look similar to the current version but support the new Qi 2.2 wireless charging standard.

This standard, unveiled earlier this year by the Wireless Power Consortium, enables up to 50W wireless charging with improved magnetic alignment for faster and more efficient power transfer.

Currently, Apple’s MagSafe chargers max out at 25W charging speeds, introduced with the iPhone 16 series in 2024.

The new models, the A3502 and A3503, are certified to deliver up to 45W when paired with a compatible USB Power Delivery charger, which is nearly double the current wireless charging speed.

The development suggests the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, expected to launch in September, could support faster wireless charging, potentially encouraging more users to switch from wired charging.

The new MagSafe chargers come with either a 1-meter or 2-meter braided cable, similar to previous designs.

While Apple has not officially announced the new chargers or iPhone 17 features, these regulatory filings strongly indicate that faster wireless charging is on the horizon iPhone users.



