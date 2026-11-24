Apple is reportedly reviving its Product(RED) range after winding back its involvement in the charitable initiative in recent years, with special editions of two audio products set to launch ahead of Christmas.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is preparing to release a red version of its second-generation HomePod mini and a new colour variant of its premium AirPods Max 2 headphones.

While the smart speaker will feature a red mesh exterior, the headphones will adopt a more understated design, featuring a silver finish, white mesh ear cups and headband, and a contrasting red Digital Crown.

The new models are expected to arrive around December 1, coinciding with World AIDS Day and the 20th anniversary of the (RED) organisation.

Apple has previously offered a range of Product(RED) devices, including iPhones, iPods and accessories, with a portion of sales proceeds supporting international efforts to combat AIDS.

However, the company has gradually phased out the range, with its remaining red iPhone cases also discontinued.

The A$229 HomePod mini 2 was launched in October and is currently available in five colours: pink, green, blue, white and midnight.

The A$999 AirPods Max 2 arrived in March, introducing Apple’s H2 chip and enhanced active noise cancellation.

The special-edition audio products will follow a flurry of major hardware releases from Apple, including its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, a touchscreen MacBook Pro, HomeView smart home display, OLED-equipped iPad mini and refreshed Apple TV 4K.

Apple has declined to comment on the reported launch, with Australian pricing and availability for the special editions yet to be confirmed.