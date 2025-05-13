Home > Latest News > Apple Punting On 2027 As Kickoff Year For New Innovation

Apple Punting On 2027 As Kickoff Year For New Innovation

By | 13 May 2025
Apple considering home robotics space – reports

Apple is reportedly planning its biggest product shake-up in years, but consumers may have to wait until 2027 to see it.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed fresh details about Apple’s long-term roadmap, describing it as a “monumental” year for the company’s hardware division.

While recent updates to the iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac have been steady, the company has lacked the headline-grabbing innovation of previous years, and sales have reflected that slowdown.

As ChannelNews previously reported, Apple is already teasing a radical iPhone redesign for 2027, coinciding with the device’s 20th anniversary. That model is expected to feature a mostly glass, curved body and a full-screen front with no cutouts – a major design leap from current models.

Gurman now adds that Apple is working on multiple new products for that same window, including:

  • A crease-free foldable iPhone, possibly arriving alongside the iPhone 18 in late 2026
  • Apple’s first smart glasses, designed to compete with Meta’s Ray-Bans, powered by AI-driven “Visual Intelligence”
  • New AirPods and Apple Watches with built-in cameras
  • A tabletop robotics product with an AI-powered arm and assistant
  • A smarter Siri, rebuilt with large language model (LLM) tech to better compete with ChatGPT and Gemini

The long gap between now and these product releases could test consumer patience, particularly as rivals like Xiaomi and Huawei continue to innovate in foldables and AI.

Apple is also under pressure from regulators, rising tariffs, and shifting search dynamics. Exec Eddy Cue recently warned that Apple’s dominant position is not guaranteed.

While WWDC 2025 next month will reveal more about Apple’s AI push and software redesigns, all eyes will be on 2027.



