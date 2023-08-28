In a previously dismissed case that has been reinstated, Thomas Moyer, Apple Inc.’s chief security officer has been charged with offering to donate 200 iPads to Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office in return for California officials giving Apple’s security team gun licenses.

According to Bloomberg, a three-judge state appeals court panel ruled the bribery charge should have never been thrown out.

In 2017, Apple’s executive protection team sought the right to conceal firearms permits after Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook received various serious threats.

During the two-year investigation by the district attorney’s office, it was revealed that those handling the permits in the sheriff’s office had asked for something of value in return.

Typically, county sheriffs only grant concealed weapon permits only when they find the case is of “good cause”.

In 2019 according to the ruling, it was found that Moyer made iPad donations with an estimated value $50,000 to $80,000 when he discovered that the carrying out of weapons permits by the sheriff’s office was being examined.

Thomas Moyer, In 2020, Moyer was found of making “a promise of iPads to the Sheriff’s Office” and then was indicted by a grand jury as were the two sheriff’s officials.

“This appeal raises a question not yet addressed by any California court: whether a public official may be bribed with a promise to donate to the official’s office,” the appeals panel wrote. “We conclude that such a promise may constitute a bribe.”

Apple said they launched their own investigation of which Moyer was found of no wrongdoing.

“Moyer is right back where he should be – on the trial calendar and charged with bribery,” Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

According to Moyer’s attorney, Ed Swanson, Moyer is innocent.