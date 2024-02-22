Apple secured 7 out of 10 best-selling smartphones globally in 2023, Counterpoint has revealed.

Samsung was the only other vendor on the list, and occupied three places with its trio of Galaxy A-series devices.

Apple’s iPhone 14 was the best-selling smartphone of 2023, with the US and China making up half of its sales. Further, the model contributed 19% of the total iPhone sales for 2023, down from the 2022 bestseller iPhone 13’s 28% share.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max and 14 Pro took second and third place, followed by 2021’s iPhone 13.

The 15 Pro Max was the best-selling device in 4th Quarter of 2023, and fifth place, while the 15 Pro was sixth.

7th place went to the iPhone 15.

The final three spots went to Samsung for its Galaxy A14 5G, A04e, and A14 4G.

“We expect 2024’s top 10 best-selling smartphones to represent a larger proportion of total smartphone sales as OEMs are focusing on leaner portfolios. Further, we expect Chinese brands to enter the list. And with OEMs increasingly launching 5G-only models, 2024’s top 10 will likely be 5G-only,” said Counterpoint.