Apple, Samsung & Huawei Race To Launch New Foldable Smartphones

By | 16 Feb 2021
All eyes are on the big three smartphone giants Apple, Samsung and Huawei as the companies prepare to launch competing foldable models.

As the foldable market flourishes, the world’s biggest smartphone vendors are racing to debut new models with innovative, upgraded features – including Apple’s very first foldable device.

Chinese-owned Huawei is set to unveil its third foldable smartphone, the Mate X2, in Shanghai next week. It will be the company’s first inward-folding smartphone, much like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold.

According to industry sources, the Mate X2 will have an 8.01-inch flexible organic light-emitting diode display as the main screen, a 6.45-inch folded screen, 2480×2200 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung, which has already found success in the foldable market, is tipped to announce the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 in the next few months.

Specs for the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 have not been leaked, however the Z Fold3 is rumoured to ship with an S pen stylus – a key element which was missing from the Z Fold2.

Apple is rumoured be developing a clamshell-style foldable iPhone to rival Samsung’s Z Flip line.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is still in the development stage and is testing multiple displays including a 6.7-inch screen.

Counterpoint Research forecasts the foldable smartphone market will more than double in 2021 from 2.8 million units to 5.6 million units.

