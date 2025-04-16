Home > Latest News > Apple Resets AR, Vision Pro Agendas

Apple Resets AR, Vision Pro Agendas

By | 16 Apr 2025

Apple is reshaping its long-term goals for headset products, with CEO Tim Cook “hell-bent” on AR glasses that you can wear all day.

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, says the Cupertino tech giant had shaken up its organisational structure of the teams building Apple’s Vision Pro products.

AI chief John Giannandrea was no longer in charge of developing Siri, that role was given to Mike Rockwell who was already responsible for Vision Pro development.

Rockwell in turn now reports to senior vice president of software development Craig Federighi. So, Vision Pro’s development is spread across multiple teams.

But that’s only the beginning. Gurman says Apple admits that its expensive Vision Pro headset has been a flop commercially, despite putting several billion dollars into development. Apple is now evaluating its smart glasses options.

What will emerge next? For starters, Apple is looking at a cheaper and lighter Vision Pro model that isn’t seven times the price of Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses. And something much lighter that can be worn all day. Unfortunately, tariffs could undermine the goal of making them cheaper.

Gurman also says Apple has scrapped a plan for augmented reality glasses that tether to a Mac in preference to a Vision Pro-type device that plugs into it.

This device would cater more to professional applications such as flight simulation, or viewing images during surgery.

But he says Tim Cook is “hell bent” on developing lightweight augmented reality glasses that can be worn all day.

“It’s the only thing he’s really spending his time on from a product development standpoint,” says an insider quoted by Gurman. But this is years away.

Apple’s shorter-term goals are Macs with faster chips, more versatile iPads with larger displays and foldable models, and Apple Watches with blood pressure and glucose monitoring.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , ,
You may also like
Beats Enters Charging Accessory Market
Apple Stock Climbs Amid Tariff Relief and Toast Secures Major Win
Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
Apple Takes Global Lead with 10% iPhone Shipment Boost Amid Tariff Strategy
Apple’s iPad OS 19 to Bring Mac-Like Features in Major Productivity Overhaul
Apple Struggling To Cope With Tariff Issues, Recent Reprieve Set To Be Short Lived
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Skullcandy Taps Bose Technology for New Premium Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
Latest News
/
April 16, 2025
/
Australian Buyers Seen As ‘Important’ At Hong Kong Fair Dumping Inevitable
Latest News
/
April 16, 2025
/
Beats Enters Charging Accessory Market
Latest News
/
April 16, 2025
/
Telstra Boosts Boost In National Ad Campaign
Latest News
/
April 16, 2025
/
Figma logo
Figma To Float Despite Tariffs Causing IPO ‘Paralysis’
Latest News
/
April 16, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Skullcandy Taps Bose Technology for New Premium Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
Latest News
/
April 16, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Skullcandy has launched its most advanced true wireless earbuds to date, the noise cancelling Method 360 ANC, using Bose’s licensed...
Read More