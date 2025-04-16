Apple is reshaping its long-term goals for headset products, with CEO Tim Cook “hell-bent” on AR glasses that you can wear all day.

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, says the Cupertino tech giant had shaken up its organisational structure of the teams building Apple’s Vision Pro products.

AI chief John Giannandrea was no longer in charge of developing Siri, that role was given to Mike Rockwell who was already responsible for Vision Pro development.

Rockwell in turn now reports to senior vice president of software development Craig Federighi. So, Vision Pro’s development is spread across multiple teams.

But that’s only the beginning. Gurman says Apple admits that its expensive Vision Pro headset has been a flop commercially, despite putting several billion dollars into development. Apple is now evaluating its smart glasses options.

What will emerge next? For starters, Apple is looking at a cheaper and lighter Vision Pro model that isn’t seven times the price of Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses. And something much lighter that can be worn all day. Unfortunately, tariffs could undermine the goal of making them cheaper.

Gurman also says Apple has scrapped a plan for augmented reality glasses that tether to a Mac in preference to a Vision Pro-type device that plugs into it.

This device would cater more to professional applications such as flight simulation, or viewing images during surgery.

But he says Tim Cook is “hell bent” on developing lightweight augmented reality glasses that can be worn all day.

“It’s the only thing he’s really spending his time on from a product development standpoint,” says an insider quoted by Gurman. But this is years away.

Apple’s shorter-term goals are Macs with faster chips, more versatile iPads with larger displays and foldable models, and Apple Watches with blood pressure and glucose monitoring.