HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Thin Is In At Apple. Watch, MacBook & iPhone Set To Go Under The Knife

Thin Is In At Apple. Watch, MacBook & iPhone Set To Go Under The Knife

By | 17 Jun 2024

Apple has plans to create more than a very thin iPad Pro, with the US brand moving to grab lost share back with thinned-down models.

The company is reportedly working on a thinner MacBook Pro, Apple Watch and iPhone.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple is about to usher in “a new class of Apple devices that should be the thinnest and lightest products in their categories across the whole tech industry.”

He also claims he’s been told the thinner iPhone could arrive as soon as next year, with the iPhone 17 range. It’s also tipped to be more expensive than the current iPhone Pro Max (currently A$1,937), and come with a screen size that sits between the Pro Max and standard.

There is no indication currently, of when the MacBook Pro or Apple Watch will be released.

Earlier this year, Apple debuted its new super-thin iPad Pro, which was touted as “the thinnest Apple product ever.”

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max launched last year feature the “thinnest borders on iPhone” and the M2 MacBook Air was “the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop.”

The new M3 MacBook Air “features a strikingly thin and light design,” according to Apple’s press release.

Phones are a little harder to keep super-thin, considering what needs to be packed inside to allow it to run.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Facing A$75.72 Million Daily Fine In The EU For Breaching regulations
Apple’s Messages Via Satellite Feature To Start Off Free
Here’s What Can Be Expected From The Upcoming iOS 18 Update
Apple Adding Spatial Audio Support For AirPlay
OZ To Get Expensive Apple Pro Vision Headset
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Facing A$75.72 Million Daily Fine In The EU For Breaching regulations
Latest News
/
June 17, 2024
/
Best Buy Continues Job Cuts and Business Restructuring
Latest News
/
June 17, 2024
/
eSIM Roaming Recommended For Travel To China
Latest News
/
June 17, 2024
/
Xbox Multiplatform Strategy Currently A Success
Latest News
/
June 17, 2024
/
Roll Out Of Apple Intelligence Features To Stretch Into 2025
Latest News
/
June 17, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Facing A$75.72 Million Daily Fine In The EU For Breaching regulations
Latest News
/
June 17, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple is staring at becoming the first major tech company to be fined under the newly introduced Digital Markets Act...
Read More