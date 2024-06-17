Apple has plans to create more than a very thin iPad Pro, with the US brand moving to grab lost share back with thinned-down models.

The company is reportedly working on a thinner MacBook Pro, Apple Watch and iPhone.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple is about to usher in “a new class of Apple devices that should be the thinnest and lightest products in their categories across the whole tech industry.”

He also claims he’s been told the thinner iPhone could arrive as soon as next year, with the iPhone 17 range. It’s also tipped to be more expensive than the current iPhone Pro Max (currently A$1,937), and come with a screen size that sits between the Pro Max and standard.

There is no indication currently, of when the MacBook Pro or Apple Watch will be released.

Earlier this year, Apple debuted its new super-thin iPad Pro, which was touted as “the thinnest Apple product ever.”

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max launched last year feature the “thinnest borders on iPhone” and the M2 MacBook Air was “the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop.”

The new M3 MacBook Air “features a strikingly thin and light design,” according to Apple’s press release.

Phones are a little harder to keep super-thin, considering what needs to be packed inside to allow it to run.