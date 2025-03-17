Apple may be set to replace the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a new ‘Ultra’ model, according to a recent report from the Naver blog.

The rumour, based on supply chain analysis, suggests that the upcoming iPhone 17 Ultra will introduce new hardware features that distinguish it from previous Pro Max models.

Key expected upgrades include a smaller Dynamic Island, a vapour chamber cooling system, and a larger battery, which could result in a thicker design.

The report also notes that supply chain orders indicate Apple may eliminate the Pro Max branding in favour of the Ultra.

Apple has already used the Ultra designation in its product lineup, including the Apple Watch Ultra and M3 Ultra chip, signalling a possible shift in branding.

Additionally, launching an iPhone Ultra with significant upgrades could allow Apple to justify a higher price point and boost profit margins.

While the claim remains unconfirmed, it aligns with previous speculation about Apple’s potential rebranding of its high-end iPhones.

More details are expected to emerge as the iPhone 17 lineup develops.