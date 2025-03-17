Home > Latest News > Apple Reportedly Developing Two New Studio Display Models

Apple Reportedly Developing Two New Studio Display Models

By | 17 Mar 2025

Apple is reportedly working on two new versions of its Studio Display, with at least one expected to arrive as early as next year.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the two models, code-named J427 and J527, suggest Apple is actively refreshing its external display lineup.

The first model, J427, is expected to be the direct successor to the current Studio Display, which was released in 2022. Gurman says this updated version could be available by late 2025 or early 2026, featuring improved display technology and performance enhancements.

The second model, J527, remains more of a mystery. Gurman speculates that Apple could be developing two monitors and may ultimately choose only one for release. However, there’s also the possibility that J527 is an entirely separate product, potentially offering a different screen size or specifications to cater to a broader audience.

This has sparked speculation that Apple may be planning a long-awaited successor to the Pro Display XDR, its high-end 32-inch monitor that hasn’t been updated since its 2019 debut. If J527 is indeed a next-generation Pro Display XDR, it could bring significant upgrades such as Mini-LED or OLED technology, a higher resolution than the current 6K panel, and possibly Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

Rumors surrounding the next Studio Display have suggested enhancements such as Mini-LED backlighting for improved brightness and contrast, a potential jump to 7K resolution, and even the inclusion of ProMotion technology for smoother refresh rates.

Apple’s display strategy has been relatively conservative, with limited updates to its external monitor lineup over the years. The current Studio Display, priced at A$2,499, remains a popular choice for Mac users seeking a premium external monitor, but some have criticised its lack of modern features, such as HDR support and higher refresh rates.

If Apple indeed launches two new models, it could signal a shift towards a more comprehensive monitor lineup, potentially offering different sizes and price points to suit various users.



