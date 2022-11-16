HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Removed 540,000 Apps In Three Months

By | 16 Nov 2022

Apple has removed over half a million apps from its App Store during a third quarter blitz.

During the September quarter, Apple wiped 540,000 apps from its store, with the number of available apps on the platform dropping by a whopping 24.7 per cent in just three months.

Apple regularly culls apps for posing threat to users, providing a poor user experience, or failing to comply with App Store policies.

Apple warned developers earlier this year with its App Improvement Notice saying apps would be removed if they hadn’t been updated for a “significant amount of time.”

With 1,642,750 apps still available, App Store is quite a way behind Google’s Play Store, which has 3,553,050, but still ahead of Amazon Appstore’s 483,328 apps.

The number of available apps on the App Store has now hit a seven-year low.



