Apple has rolled out the latest beta versions of its operating systems, bringing a range of new features to iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, Apple TV, and Vision Pro devices.

The release candidate (RC) versions of iOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, watchOS 11.4, iPadOS 18.4, tvOS 18.4, and visionOS 2.4 offer near-final versions of the software ahead of their official public release.

iOS 18.4 RC: Smarter AI and Enhanced Notifications

The latest iOS beta introduces an updated Apple Intelligence system, which now supports additional languages and a new Sketch Style in Image Playground.

Users can also adjust priority notifications, helping them manage alerts more effectively.

macOS 15.4 RC: Smarter Mail and New Emojis

Mac users will see enhanced email categorisation and notifications in Apple Mail, along with a Quick Start feature to simplify setting up new devices.

The update also includes new emoji options and Apple Intelligence enhancements.

watchOS 11.4 RC: Alarms That Override Silent Mode

A key addition for Apple Watch users is a new alarm toggle, allowing alarms to sound even when the device is in silent mode.

This ensures users can mute distractions at night while still being woken up as needed.

iPadOS 18.4 RC: AI Expansion and Genmoji Arrive

iPadOS 18.4 mirrors macOS updates with improved email categorisation and new Apple Intelligence languages.

The Sketch Style feature from Image Playground and Genmoji, Apple’s AI-generated emojis, are also included.

tvOS 18.4 RC: InSight and Enhanced Dialogue

Apple TV now features InSight, which provides on-screen details about actors, characters, and music from Apple TV+ content, similar to Amazon Prime Video’s X-Ray.

The Enhanced Dialogue feature improves vocal clarity across multiple audio devices, and support for 21:9 aspect ratio has been added.

visionOS 2.4 RC: ChatGPT Integration and Spatial Gallery

The latest visionOS update introduces Apple Intelligence-powered Writing Tools, Image Playground, and Genmoji, along with ChatGPT integration.

A new Spatial Gallery curates immersive spatial videos and photos created by filmmakers and artists.

With the release candidates now available for beta testers, Apple’s next software updates are nearly ready for general rollout.