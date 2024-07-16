Apple has released the first public betas for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11, although none of them have the much-hyped Apple Intelligence features the company announced at WWDC 2024.

Those AI features are expected to become available to the public along with the new generation of iPhones which are expected to debut in September.

When the later betas arrive, Siri could feature more natural interactions and capabilities. Apple has also said that ChatGPT integration will arrive in the release version of iOS 18 before the end of the year.

While you will have to wait for those features, there’s plenty already available in the current public beta release. The iPhone and iPad finally allow you to put icons wherever you want. There’s a new option to apply a universal tint to all your apps, and the iPad also now has a built-in calculator app.

Updates to the macOS also allow you to mirror and even control your iPhone on your desktop or laptop screen.

Apple’s next major iOS, iPadOS, and macOS updates will add a new “Recovered” album in the Photos app to help find photos and videos on your device that may have been lost or damaged, reported 9to5Mac.

When you update to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, your device will scan for potential photos or videos that could appear in the Recovered album. If there are, the Recovered album will show up in the Utilities section of the app.

The watchOS 11 public beta meanwhile has a trio of new features: the new Vitals app, Training Load feature, and the ability to pause your Activity Rings.

The public iOS 18 beta also brings with it key updates to the way the iPhone software works, including support for RCS messaging and comes with a new layout for the Photos app, a redesigned, more customisable Control Center, and dark mode icons, according to The Verge.