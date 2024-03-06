Apple has released its latest iPhone software update, iOS 17.4, which is now available with some new significant features.

The biggest addition is support for third-party app stores, and as confirmed in January, Apple users in the EU can now download applications from sources other than the official Apple App Store.

This change was caused by legislation from the EU’s Digital Markets Act, and is one of the biggest changes made to iPhones in years.

Apple has however, made it clear this only applies to EU Apple users.

For other nations, there are still a lot of new features including new emojis. The company has added 18 emojis, including a new mushroom, a lime, a broken chain, and more. There’s also a new emoji of a burning phoenix.

Additionally, there’s a new Apple Podcasts feature, written transcripts for episodes. It allows the listener to read along, and they’re available in English, French, Spanish, and German.

Apple claimed these will be automatically available “shortly after episodes are published,” and older episodes “will be transcribed over time.”

Finally, there are smaller updates as well. See below Apple’s release notes:

“Music recognition lets you add songs you have identified to your Apple Music Playlists and Library, as well as Apple Music Classical.”

“Siri has a new option to announce messages you receive in any supported language.”

“Stolen Device Protection supports the option for increased security in all locations.”

“Battery Health in Settings shows battery cycle count, manufacture date, and first use on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.”

“Call Identification displays Apple-verified business name, logo, and department name when available.”

“Business updates in Messages for Business provide trusted information for order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts, or other transactions you opt into.”

“Apple Cash virtual card numbers enable you to pay with Apple Cash at merchants that don’t yet accept Apple Pay by typing in your number from Wallet or using Safari AutoFill.”

“Fixes an issue where contact pictures are blank in Find My.”

“Fixes an issue for Dual SIM users where the phone number changes from primary to secondary and is visible to a group they have messaged.”

To download this new software update, the user must go to Settings > General > Software Update. The page should automatically provide the option to update to iOS 17.4.