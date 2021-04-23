HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Release Beta Verson Of iOS 14.6 Before 14.5 Is Even Out

By | 23 Apr 2021
While Apple fans wait with baited breath for the latest version of iOS 14.5, Apple have quietly uploaded the beta 1 version of the follow-up, 14.6, which you can download and try out here.

You’ll need to be signed up as a beta tester via beta.apple.com, where you can download a beta profile.

Apple warn that you shouldn’t test this presumably quite buggy version on any “critical” device, which seems like sound advice, considering how early in the game this software is at.

Meanwhile, iOS 14.5 is due next Wednesday, and comes with a flood of handy new features, such as AirPlay support for Fitness +, the App Tracking Transparency feature that Facebook have rallied against, and the ability to use your Apple Watch to unlock your phone.

 

