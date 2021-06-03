HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple References ‘homeOS’ Software In Advert

By | 3 Jun 2021
Apple may be bringing in all its smart home devices under the banner of “homeOS”, after the term was used twice in an Apple job listing.

Interestingly, there is no current name for the software running on the HomePod, with it usually classified as a variation of tvOS.

“You’ll get to work with system engineers across Apple, learning the inner-workings of iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and homeOS,” the job ad reads.

“The Apple Music Frameworks team owns the technology stack that enables the system-integrated Apple Music experience on all of our mobile platforms: iOS, watchOS, and homeOS.”

Although the job listing was quickly updated to erase the offending terms, the internet doesn’t forget.

 

Bloomberg recently reported on rumours that Apple is working on a home theatre sound bar that interacts with the HomePod while operating as an AppleTV.

Perhaps this homeOS will be the software that ties all these devices together.

Apple’s developer conference, WWDC, start next Monday, so we’ll no doubt find out then.

