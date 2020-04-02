HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Rains In Dark Sky

Apple Rains In Dark Sky

By | 2 Apr 2020
SAN FRANCISCO: Apple has purchased Dark Sky, a popular US weather app and, according to the company, there will be “no changes” for users on iOS right now — but for Dark Sky users on Android, it seems that the forecast isn’t quite so good.

The app will no longer be available for download. Service to existing users and subscribers will continue until July 1, 2020, at which point the app will be shut down. Subscribers who are still active at that time will receive a refund, Apple says.

