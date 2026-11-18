Apple is introducing daily usage limits for some of its more advanced AI features, including its upgraded Siri assistant. The move sees Apple looking to manage demand for the cloud-based computing power behind its Apple Intelligence.

The changes are being tested in the latest iOS 27.3, iPadOS 27.3 and macOS 27.3 beta releases, with users receiving a daily allowance for features that rely on Apple’s cloud-based AI processing.

For Australian Apple users, existing iCloud+ subscriptions are set to provide higher usage allowances and will be included in current usage plans.

According to reports, the restrictions cover four main categories of features: advanced Siri AI requests that involve personal context and multiple steps, AI-powered image editing and generation, certain Shortcuts automations, and third-party apps using Apple’s Foundation Models through Private Cloud Compute.

Importantly, it doesn’t mean Siri is about to become a paid service.

Traditional voice assistant functions, whether for setting a timer, checking the weather, making calls or performing straightforward commands, will remain free and unrestricted. The limits instead target the more demanding requests that require Apple’s cloud infrastructure.

Apple is also making the allowances device-specific rather than linking to an entire Apple Account. This means each eligible device receives its own daily allocation, which resets around midnight in the user’s local time zone.

The monthly subscription tiers offer different levels of additional access. The 200GB ($4.49) plan provides up to twice the standard daily allowance, while the 2TB (A$14.99) plan offers up to five times the allowance. The 6TB (A$44.99) and 12TB (A$89.99) plans increase that figure to 10 and 20 times respectively. The entry-level 50GB (A$1.49) plan does not provide an increased allowance.

Apple has not yet published the exact number of requests or tasks users will be able to complete each day. The allowances are expected to vary depending on the feature, complexity and demand on Apple’s systems.

Users will get notifications as they approach their daily allowance and when they reach it. At that point, they can wait for the allowance to reset or use the additional access provided by an eligible iCloud+ subscription.

For families sharing an iCloud+ plan, the increased allowance will also be shared and usage is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, which is worth keeping in mind for households or families who might regularly be using the AI features.

The move reflects the growing infrastructure costs associated with generative AI. While Apple has traditionally positioned its software features as part of the overall device experience, the more sophisticated AI services require significant processing resources, particularly when handled in the cloud.

The restrictions are currently being tested in developer and public beta software. The final allowances and implementation could change before the updates reach general release.