On June 10 Apple Inc introduced Apple Intelligence to the world, but delays are already being reported as developers seek to iron out the kinks.

A costly and bold play in the hectic artificial intelligence arena, Apple Intelligence will be a “personal intelligence system that puts powerful generative models at the core of iPhone, iPad, and Mac”.

It will allow users to create Genmojis (emojis based on a descriptive prompt), and it will strike fear into the heart of anyone who works with words, as Apple’s new toy will “transform how you communicate using intelligent Writing Tools that can proofread your text, rewrite different versions until the tone and wording are just right, and summarise selected text with a tap”.

You’ll be able to “summarise an entire lecture in seconds, get the short version of a long group thread, and minimise unnecessary distractions with prioritised notifications”. And you can turn a rough sketch into “a related image that complements your notes with Image Wand. And make a customised memory movie based on the description you provide”.

Privacy-wise, Apple Intelligence promises it will “protect your privacy at every step … so it’s aware of your personal information without collecting your personal information”.

In June Apple stated that Apple Intelligence would be available in beta on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, with Siri and device language set to US English, as part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia later this year.

But there may be a slight hurdle here.

Over the weekend Bloomberg reported that Apple Intelligence would be delayed and not rolled out in tandem with software updates for iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

Those updates were slated for September, and reporting suggests they will proceed on time, however Apple Intelligence will not initially be part of it.

Bloomberg said Apple will start rolling out Apple Intelligence as part of software updates in October, and that Apple Intelligence would be made available to software developers for the first time for early testing as soon as this week via iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas.