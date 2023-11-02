HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Plans New Health Features For Upcoming Watch

Apple Plans New Health Features For Upcoming Watch

By | 2 Nov 2023

Apple has plans to introduce multiple new health related features on the Apple Watch for next year, along with a paid health service. 

There are talks of a new sensor, which will detect when blood pressure is elevated. The initial system won’t indicate exact systolic and diastolic measurements, however, the company has a follow up version in the works which could.  

The sensor will be coupled with a new blood pressure journal, where users can note what was happening when said hypertension occurred. 

There is also a new sleep apnea detection system expected, which will monitor a person’s sleeping and breathing habits, in order to detect if the user has the sleep disorder. If it’s detected, an app will recommend the user see a doctor. 

Later next year, a new Apple Watch is expected with an updated design to support these new capabilities.  

Apple are also working on other new features, which include: a feature to turn AirPods into over-the-counter hearing aids, a digital, paid health coaching system, as well as anti-anxiety and workout features. 

Along with the over-the-counter hearing aids, the company are also working on features for testing hearing. 

The digital, paid health coaching service is in development, and Apple is discussing the use of artificial intelligence and data from user devices to design individualised workout and eating plans. 

The anti-anxiety and workout features being explored will be for the upcoming Vision Pro headset. 



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Apple To Face UK Class Action Lawsuit Over Defective iPhone Batteries
Apple Claims New M3 Chips Are “Scary Fast” At Launch
ACCC Pushes For UK-Inspired Laws To Curb Big Tech
iOS 17.2 Beta Rolls Out Amid Urgent 17.1 Security Update
BREAKING NEWS:Apple Watch Faces Import Ban After Massive Court Win For Masimo
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Smartrphone Market Coming Back Claims Qualcomm
Latest News
/
November 2, 2023
/
Consumers Urged To Shop Around For Broadband Deals
Latest News
/
November 2, 2023
/
Kmart Fined $1.3 Million Over Spam Emails & Ignored Warnings
Latest News
/
November 2, 2023
/
France To Kill Off HD TV In 2029 After Olympics
Latest News
/
November 2, 2023
/
Brother Reveals Two New Printer Ranges
Latest News
/
November 2, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Smartrphone Market Coming Back Claims Qualcomm
Latest News
/
November 2, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Qualcomm has given the best indication yet that the smartphone market is starting to come back. The US chip Company...
Read More