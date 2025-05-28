Home > Latest News > Apple Plans Game Center Reboot Ahead of Switch 2 Launch

Apple Plans Game Center Reboot Ahead of Switch 2 Launch

By | 28 May 2025

Apple has acquired its first-ever game studio, RAC7, the indie developer behind Sneaky Sasquatch, a breakout hit on Apple Arcade.

The acquisition, first reported by Digital Trends, coincides with a major gaming pivot by Apple as it prepares to unveil a dedicated gaming app at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 9.

The new app, detailed by Bloomberg, will replace the largely forgotten Game Center, offering a central hub for achievements, leaderboards, game communications, and editorial content. It will be preinstalled on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV.

While Apple insists the RAC7 deal is a “unique situation” aimed at nurturing small developers, the timing has stirred speculation. The revamped app arrives just days after Nintendo’s Switch 2 launch, signaling Apple’s intent to make a bolder play in the mobile gaming market, which already generates two-thirds of App Store revenue.

Sneaky Sasquatch, launched in 2019, remains a flagship title on Apple Arcade, known for its quirky charm and offbeat gameplay. With this acquisition and upcoming platform revamp, Apple may finally be positioning itself as a serious contender in gaming.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Texas Becomes Second U.S. State to Ban App Stores for Under 18s
Apple iPhone Modems Are Inferior Claims Qualcomm After Extensive Testing
Xiaomi Overtakes Apple in Global Wearables Market
Claims Apple’s Smart Home Hub Could Launch by End of 2025
Apple Fast-Tracks AI Smart Glasses, Scraps Camera Watch Plans
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Texas Becomes Second U.S. State to Ban App Stores for Under 18s
Latest News
/
May 28, 2025
/
Marshall’s New Bluetooth Speaker Has 50 Hours of Battery Life
Latest News
/
May 28, 2025
/
TCL Brings Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to 2025 TVs, Debuts Wireless Z100 Speaker
Latest News
/
May 28, 2025
/
Myer Bets on Loyalty Program to Drive Growth Amid Retail Challenges
Latest News
/
May 28, 2025
/
Samsung Overtakes LG In OLED TV Market
Latest News
/
May 28, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Texas Becomes Second U.S. State to Ban App Stores for Under 18s
Latest News
/
May 28, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Texas has become the second US state to pass a law requiring age verification on app stores, thrusting Apple and...
Read More