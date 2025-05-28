Apple has acquired its first-ever game studio, RAC7, the indie developer behind Sneaky Sasquatch, a breakout hit on Apple Arcade.

The acquisition, first reported by Digital Trends, coincides with a major gaming pivot by Apple as it prepares to unveil a dedicated gaming app at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 9.

The new app, detailed by Bloomberg, will replace the largely forgotten Game Center, offering a central hub for achievements, leaderboards, game communications, and editorial content. It will be preinstalled on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV.

While Apple insists the RAC7 deal is a “unique situation” aimed at nurturing small developers, the timing has stirred speculation. The revamped app arrives just days after Nintendo’s Switch 2 launch, signaling Apple’s intent to make a bolder play in the mobile gaming market, which already generates two-thirds of App Store revenue.

Sneaky Sasquatch, launched in 2019, remains a flagship title on Apple Arcade, known for its quirky charm and offbeat gameplay. With this acquisition and upcoming platform revamp, Apple may finally be positioning itself as a serious contender in gaming.