According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple and OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, have resumed conversations around AI features for the upcoming iOS 18 update.

Apple is also reportedly building its own LLMs (large language models) to power some AI features, with OpenAI talks centred around a “chatbot/search component.”

Additionally, Apple is also in talks with Google, to license its Gemini chatbot for iOS 18.

Mark Gurman reported these discussions are ongoing, and there is a 50-50 chance of which way they will pan out as Apple has yet to make a final decision on which company’s technology to use.

He claimed it’s possible Apple could license technology from both Google and OpenAI or neither.

Apple has remained quiet about its AI plans but has hinted something is coming.

Upon releasing its earnings in February, CEO Tim Cook said Apple is continuing working on and investing in AI and is “excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year.”

Cook revealed last year that he personally uses ChatGPT, but said there were “a number of issues that need to be sorted.”

The company claimed the M3 MacBook Air was the “world’s best consumer laptop for AI.” It will also reportedly start releasing AI laptops and desktops later in the year.

It remains unclear what AI features will appear in the upcoming update. More details are expected to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Previously reported by ChannelNews, according to research conducted by Counterpoint Technology Market Research, a global researching firm, over a billion smartphones are expected to be equipped with AI by 2027.

Apple’s interest in AI technology emerged in order for the company to compete with other creators such as OpenAI and Samsung.

Currently, Samsung has integrated AI into some of its devices including the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Features include Circle to Search, Live Translate (which translates phone calls), Interpreter (which translates live conversation), Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Browsing Assist.