HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Moves Upmarket With Successful iPhone 14 Strategy

Apple Moves Upmarket With Successful iPhone 14 Strategy

By | 19 Sep 2022

Apple’s pre-order data has shown that the iPhone Pro Max is the company’s most successful model to date, despite it also being the most expensive to date.

In Australia, the Pro Max starts at A$1,899 and ranges to A$2,769 for the 1TB version.

In America, the Pro Max starts at US$1,099, being marketed for the same price as its top-tier iPhone 13, despite rumours of a price hike.

But while it may appear Apple has bucked inflationary pressure to keep its top model as affordable as possible, it has stripped out features from the iPhone 14 and Plus model, ditched the Mini, and made the Pro models the only real options for canny consumers.

The iPhone standard (pictured below) features last year’s A15 processor, and no significant camera upgrades, while the Plus offers a 6.7-inch screen, but won’t be available until October 7.

Neither offer up a strong argument for upgrading from any of the iPhone 13 models.

Apple is instead banking on upscale shoppers to pay for the premium experience, and its pre-sale figures show this strategy was very successful.

“Pre-order data shows that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best-selling model, and that it is doing better than the iPhone 13 Pro Max did at this point,” KGI Securities analyst Christine Wang wrote in a report last week.

“The data continues to point to robust demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which could have a materially positive impact for both mix and margins,” Amit Daryanani, an analyst at Evercore ISI, said in a report this week.

On September 13, upon news of Apple’s record preorder sales, the tech giant’s shares rose 3.9 per cent, their biggest one-day gain since May 27.

While Apple shares have suffered a 16 per cent drop this year, they remain above the S&P 500, down 19 per cent, and the NASDAQ, which has fallen 27 per cent.

 



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Camera Violently Shaking, Loud Grinding
Regulators Aim To “Unplug” Big Tech Monopolies
Where Is Apple’s Foldable iPhone?
Apple’s Makes The iPhone Easier To Repair
Google Fined $6 Billion After Appeal Loss
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Marshall Willen Gives Big Sound From Tiny Speaker
Latest News
/
September 19, 2022
/
iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Camera Violently Shaking, Loud Grinding
Latest News
/
September 19, 2022
/
Regulators Aim To “Unplug” Big Tech Monopolies
Latest News
/
September 19, 2022
/
Where Is Apple’s Foldable iPhone?
Latest News
/
September 19, 2022
/
Intel Rebrands Chip Lineup, Shelves Classic Brands
Latest News
/
September 19, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Marshall Willen Gives Big Sound From Tiny Speaker
Latest News
/
September 19, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Marshall has launched its most portable speaker to date, a 10cm-square model that can fit in the palm of your...
Read More