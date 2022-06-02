HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Moves iPad Production From China

Apple Moves iPad Production From China

By | 2 Jun 2022

Apple is moving its iPad production away from China, for the first time in the tech giant’s history.

Harsh lockdowns in Shanghai have forced Apple to move some of its iPad production to Vietnam, tasking the Chinese company BYD, who are one of the main iPad assemblers, with producing the tablets in its Vietnamese factory.

Apple already produces its AirPods in Vietnam, and has signalled plans to move more of its production away from China, as the country’s strict COVID protocols have played havoc with the world’s tech production schedules.

Apple has also asked its Vietnamese suppliers to shore up additional supplies of vital components usually made in and around Shanghai.

This isn’t without risk, though.

“Those additional stocks prepared for Apple could become a heavy burden for suppliers if the production of other suppliers isn’t disrupted by lockdowns again,” a supply chain executive told Nikkei Asia.

As Shanghai opens up, this stockpiling may prove unnecessary.

“We will cancel all unreasonable restrictions for companies to resume working and production,” a statement by the government said.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Video Shows Leaked iPhone 14 Series
REVIEW: Get A Tax Perk With The New Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 That’s Both a Business & Leisure Machine
Apple To Upgrade Lock Screen With iOS 16
Apple Won’t Increase iPhone Production, Despite Sept Launch
iPhone 14 Likely To Be Delayed
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Controls 40% Of Aussie Tap-And-Go Payments
Latest News
/
June 3, 2022
/
Telstra Raises Phone Bills Across All Monthly Tiers
Latest News
/
June 3, 2022
/
Kogan Look To Improve Shopping Experience For Aussies
Latest News
/
June 2, 2022
/
Foxtel Launch Next-Gen Broadband Modem
Latest News
/
June 2, 2022
/
Sony Says Smartphones Will Soon Replace DSLR Cameras
Latest News
/
June 2, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Controls 40% Of Aussie Tap-And-Go Payments
Latest News
/
June 3, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple is the target of proposed regulations that will see its market share in the tap-and-go market dwindle. At the...
Read More