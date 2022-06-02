Apple is moving its iPad production away from China, for the first time in the tech giant’s history.

Harsh lockdowns in Shanghai have forced Apple to move some of its iPad production to Vietnam, tasking the Chinese company BYD, who are one of the main iPad assemblers, with producing the tablets in its Vietnamese factory.

Apple already produces its AirPods in Vietnam, and has signalled plans to move more of its production away from China, as the country’s strict COVID protocols have played havoc with the world’s tech production schedules.

Apple has also asked its Vietnamese suppliers to shore up additional supplies of vital components usually made in and around Shanghai.

This isn’t without risk, though.

“Those additional stocks prepared for Apple could become a heavy burden for suppliers if the production of other suppliers isn’t disrupted by lockdowns again,” a supply chain executive told Nikkei Asia.

As Shanghai opens up, this stockpiling may prove unnecessary.

“We will cancel all unreasonable restrictions for companies to resume working and production,” a statement by the government said.