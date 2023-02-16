HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Move To Cut Out Distributors

Amazon Move To Cut Out Distributors

By | 16 Feb 2023

Amazon is looking to cut out buying stock from distributors, in favour of buying products directly from brands. The move is seen as a cost-saving exercise that could hurt distributors in the long term.

The business believes that by cutting out a middle-man they can save costs.

Distributors who do want to sell via Amazon will be forced to use their Marketplace operation, with Amazon taking a large percentage of the revenue.

According to Bloomberg, Amazon has already warned distributors in Europe that they are set to cease placing orders with distributors from next year in favour of buying from brands direct.

European distributors, such as Aqipa, could be affected by the move.

According to Bloomberg, Amazon notified vendors that the changes would begin as early as January. The message encourages those affected to sell goods on Amazon’s Marketplace.

In smaller markets, such as Australia, distributors who have the rights to global brands could end up having to negotiate a fee with the global brand to do fulfilment only.

“As part of a procurement policy implemented at a European level, Amazon has decided to focus on sourcing brands directly from brand owners,” the email states. “You still have the opportunity to sell these products to customers directly on our store through Amazon Marketplace, as a third-party seller.”

The change in Europe will affect products that Amazon buys directly from wholesalers and sells itself at a markup. Going forward, the Company will rely more on third-party merchants, who shoulder the risk of holding inventory.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that, for the first time, Amazon’s average cut of each third-party sale surpassed 50 per cent in 2022. Marketplace Pulse, which sampled seller transactions going back to 2016, say third-party sellers have been paying Amazon more per transaction for six years in a row.

The increases make it harder for online merchants to earn a profit.

The changes in Europe will likely affect about 20,000 vendors and could limit product availability on Amazon, says Martin Heubel, a former Amazon executive who now advises brands selling goods on the site.

“Considering that many brands are not selling directly to Amazon and rely on distributors to reach customers, this latest move is likely to have a negative impact on availability and therefore overall customer experience.”


843208

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Amazon Takes More Than Half Of Each Third-Party Sale
Apple Avoided Mass Firings Because It Avoided Mass Hirings
Prime Video Catching Up To Netflix In Australia
Rings Of Power Streamed By Over 100 Million Viewers
Amazon Shares Tumble After Posting $3.8B Loss
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

IKEA Launches Matter-Certified Air Monitor, Hub Being Upgraded
Latest News
/
February 16, 2023
/
Apple Facing Major US Fed Probe Over Anti Competitive Practises
Latest News
/
February 16, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS: Is TCL Mobile Set To Slash Management?
Latest News
/
February 16, 2023
/
App Stores Flooded With 1.9M Dormant Apps
Latest News
/
February 15, 2023
/
REVIEW: Persistence Pays Off For Samsung With The New Galaxy S23 Ultra
Latest News
/
February 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

IKEA Launches Matter-Certified Air Monitor, Hub Being Upgraded
Latest News
/
February 16, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
IKEA has moved quickly to be a major player in the Matter-controlled home automation market, with the Swedish Company, who...
Read More