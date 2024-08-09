Apple which has been repeatedly pulled up by regulators in the EU and is being investigated for breaches of the bloc’s recently introduced Digital Markets Act, has now announced significant changes to its App Store in the EU.

Previously, Apple allowed steering only through “link-outs”, which allowed app developers to include a link in their app to redirect the customer to a web page.

Now, Apple has said developers will be able to communicate and promote offers that are available anywhere, not just on their own website, from within their app.

Apple will however introduce two new fees – an initial 5 per cent acquisition fee for new users and a 10 per cent store services fee for any sales made by app users on any platform within the 12 months of the app installation.

At present, Apple charges three types of fees: a core technology fee for less than 1 per cent of apps, a reduced commission for all digital goods and services sold through the App Store, and an optional fee for the payments and commerce services.

The two new fees will replace the reduced commission for all digital goods and services sold through the App Store.

But Apple’s recent changes aren’t being lauded by its rivals who have long campaigned for a change in its App Store policies. “At first glance, by demanding as much as a 25 per cent fee for basic communication with users, Apple once again blatantly disregards the fundamental requirements of the Digital Markets Act,” said a Spotify spokesperson, according to Reuters.

The European Commission has reacted cautiously to Apple’s announcement and told the AFP that it “will assess Apple’s eventual changes to the compliance measures, also taking into account any feedback from the market, notably developers.”