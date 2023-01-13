Apple’s next generation of MacBook Pros, which were set to hit the market this year, will reportedly experience further delays.

The new models, tipped to come in 14 and 16-inch version, with the high-performing Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, were set to hit the market early this year.

Sources have told DigiTimes that they no longer expect a launch in the first quarter of the year.

Possible reasons for delay could be time taken to produce the more-powerful chip and supply chain issues that the iPhone giant has been facing for a while.

Apple had always maintained an above-average growth of its Mac product lineup despite a weakening PC market, but they might not be able to keep up with it anymore.

Insiders from Apple’s supply chain predict that MacBook shipments will drop by 40-50% in relation to the fourth quarter of 2022.

It remains to be seen how the new Macs fare in the market after release.