Apple MacBook Pro Faces Further Delays
Apple’s next generation of MacBook Pros, which were set to hit the market this year, will reportedly experience further delays.
The new models, tipped to come in 14 and 16-inch version, with the high-performing Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, were set to hit the market early this year.
Sources have told DigiTimes that they no longer expect a launch in the first quarter of the year.
Possible reasons for delay could be time taken to produce the more-powerful chip and supply chain issues that the iPhone giant has been facing for a while.
Apple had always maintained an above-average growth of its Mac product lineup despite a weakening PC market, but they might not be able to keep up with it anymore.
Insiders from Apple’s supply chain predict that MacBook shipments will drop by 40-50% in relation to the fourth quarter of 2022.
It remains to be seen how the new Macs fare in the market after release.