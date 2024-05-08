Apple has two new iPad Airs, a redesigned 11-inch and a brand new 13-inch, both backed by the M2 chip. These are the first iPad Air hardware updates since the M1 version launched two years ago, and is the first time two Air models have been launched simultaneously.

The 11-inch is more portable, whereas the 13-inch provides a new, larger display. They both include Touch ID.

They feature a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine via M2, as well as a front-facing Ultra-Wide 12MP camera with Centre Stage, located along the landscape edge of the device, and a 12MP rear camera.

The iPads come with faster Wi-Fi, with cellular models including 5G, a portable design, all-day battery life, a Liquid Retina display, and support for the Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB-C), and Magic Keyboard.

Both models also have an anti-reflective screen coating, True Tone technology, high brightness, and support for P3 wide colour.

The Centre Stage included in the 12MP camera uses machine learning to automatically keep people in the field of view.

The 12MP camera delivers high-resolution imagery and 4K video, supporting 240fps slo-mo. There are dual microphones that work in unison with the camera, as well as landscape stereo speakers with Spatial Audio. The 13-inch model provides double the bass.

The M2 chip features a faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, and when combined with faster memory bandwidth, this chip is almost 50 per cent faster than the M1 chip.

When compared to the iPad Air with A14 Bionic, this iPad delivers up to 3x faster performance.

There’s also a 16-core Neural Engine, which is 40 per cent faster than the M1, and provides a powerful AI performance when combined with ML accelerators and Apple’s unified memory architecture.

iPadOS features such as Visual Look Up, Subject Lift, and Live Text are now possible, due to the advanced frameworks in the Neural Engine, which allow developers to deliver AI features on-device.

These new iPad Airs also support cloud-based solutions, which allow users to run advanced apps tapping into AI power, including Microsoft CoPilot.

The devices support Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models with 5G allow users to access their files, communicate, and back up data quickly on the go.

The cellular models are activated with eSIM5, an alternative to a physical SIM card.

There’s support for the new Apple Pencil Pro that features a new sensor in the barrel, which can sense a user’s squeeze. This will bring up a tool palette for quickly switching tools, line weights, and colours.

There’s also a custom haptic engine that delivers a light tap, providing confirmation when users squeeze, use double-tap, or snap to Smart Shape.

Additionally, there’s a gyroscope that allows users to roll the Apple Pencil Pro for precise control. Rotating the barrel changes the orientation of shaped pen and brush tools.

The pencil also has support for Find My for the first time, and pairs, charges, and is stored on the side of the iPad Air via a magnet.

For a simpler tool, the iPad Air also has support for the Apple Pencil (USB-C).

These iPad Airs work with the Magic Keyboard, including a floating design, built-in trackpad, and backlit keyboard. The new Smart Folio magnetically attaches and supports multiple viewing angles. It’s available in charcoal grey, light violet, denim, and sage.

The operating system is iPadOS 17, which allows the user to customise the Lock Screen, including wallpapers, showcasing favourite photos, and new fonts and colours for date and time.

There are interactive widgets, as well as a new stickers experience, and in FaceTime, users can now leave audio and video messages if someone doesn’t answer.

Continuity Camera allows users to video call directly from an Apple TV or start the call on the iPad and pass it to the TV.

The Notes app offers new ways to organise, read, annotate, and collaborate on PDFs, including AutoFill.

Stage Manager gives users the ability to work with multiple overlapping windows in a single view, resize windows, and tap to switch between apps.

The AI capabilities include Visual Look Up, Subject Lift, Live Text, and Live Captions.

Available on May 14 is Logic Pro, which provides new experiences for songwriting, beat-making, producing, and mixing with AI-driven features. These include Session Players, ChromaGlow, and Stem Splitter.

Final Cut Pro is also coming soon, and will turn the iPad into a mobile production studio. It comes with Live Multicam (for controlling and recording with up to four iPhone/iPad devices) with Final Cut Camera.

The new devices are now available from the official Apple store and in the Apple Store app in 29 countries, including Australia. It will ship to customers and will be available in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers from May 15.

Both the 11-inch and 13-inch will be available in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey, and come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations.

The 11-inch is retailing for A$999 for the Wi-Fi model, and A$1,249 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch retails for A$1,299 for the Wi-Fi model, and A$1,549 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The new Apple Pencil Pro is available for A$219, whereas the Apple Pencil (USB-C) is available for A$139.

The Magic Keyboard is available in black and white and is retailing for A$499 for the 11-inch or A$579 for the 13-inch iPad Air, with layouts for over 30 languages.

The Smart Folio is available in charcoal grey, light violet, denim, and sage, and retails for A$129 for the 11-inch and A$159 for the 13-inch.

Logic Pro will be available from May 14 as a free update for existing users. For new users, it will be available on the App Store for A$7.99 per month or A$59 per year, with a one-month free trial. It requires iPadOS 17.4 or later.

Final Cut Pro will be available from the App Store for A$7.99 per month or A$59 per year, with a one-month free trial.

Additionally, customers are able to trade in their current iPad for credit towards a new one, by visiting the Apple online store, the Apple Store app, or an Apple Store location.

In related news, Apple also unveiled its new M4 iPad Pro alongside the M4 chip during its May 7 ‘Let Loose’ event.